Awareness prog on IPR organized

HIJA, 28 Nov: Altogether 44 farmers, artisans and weavers from Hija, Mudang Tage, Dutta, Tajang, Kalung and Keilya villages took part in a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on the role of intellectual property rights (IPR) in protecting the indigenous knowledge system, conducted by the NERIST, in collaboration with the All Hija Youth Association, here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

During the programme, Dr G Pangging elaborated the concept of IPR and the application of IPR tools such as trademark, industrial design, copyright, trade secrets, patent, plant breeders’ right and their relevance to handicraft, handloom, agricultural crops, folk songs, etc.

Niraj Rai explained the importance of geographical indications (GI), while Jayanta Gogoi spoke on the importance of the National Biodiversity Act, 2002 and the role of the NBA, the SBB and the BMC in protecting the IPR related to the traditional knowledge system.

Dutta village GB Yachang Tacho advocated conducting awareness programmes on IPR at school and college levels in Ziro area to educate the young generation about the IPR tools.