Book on ABK movement released

PASIGHAT, 29 Nov: Emergence of Adi Baane Kebang and its Challenges – a book authored by Taring Tabi and published by the Himalayan Tribal Heritage Society (HTHS) – was released by retired IAS officer Oshong Ering in a function at the Siang guesthouse here in East Siang district on Monday.

Speaking after releasing the book, Ering said that preservation of oral history in the form of a book would be beneficial for the coming generations.

Retired DDSE Bodong Yirang said that the book reflects the socio-cultural aspects of the ethnic (Adi) community. Yirang also emphasized the need for preservation of oral history in written form.

Tabi, HTHS secretary Maktil Apum, Bogum Bokang Kebang president Tapun Tarang and representatives of the ABK also spoke.