Natung appeals to stakeholders to help promote paralympic games

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands to promote paralympic games and sports in Arunachal, so that the divyangjans of the state can participate in various national and international level events and bring glory to the state.

Attending a two-day state level Para Badminton Championship, which concluded here on Sunday, Natung assured the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) of sufficient budgetary fund for the para athletes, and of conducting para-sports activities.

He said that the para athletes of the state have the potential to win medals in the Paralympics.

Social Justice and Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Director Yumlam Kaha announced that the chief minister has sanctioned Rs 5 crores for the PAA’s next para sports events in the state.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago assured the PAA of all possible help and support for the development and promotion of para sports in the state.