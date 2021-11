Doimukh-based 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force, in collaboration with the Kra Daadi DDMA, conducted a mock drill and tabletop exercise on disasters for stakeholders, including government officials, bazaar committee members and the public at Palin on 29 and 30 November. Among others, ADC (HQ) Yame Higio and DDMO Langbia Aka were present. (DIPRO)