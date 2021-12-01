ANSU urges students to stay united

KAKOI/KIMIN, 30 Nov: All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) president Nabam Dodum exhorted the community’s members, especially the students, to stay united and move forward as one to further strengthen the union.

“Let each and everyone be known to the people that the union exists for the greater interest of the society,” Dodum said at the 19th foundation day celebration of the All Kimin Students’ Union (AKSU) on Tuesday.

He said that the ANSU has deferred its 36-hour capital bandh in view of the government’s invitation to hold a roundtable meeting regarding the two-point demand placed before the state government.

Dodum, however, made it clear that “the deferment (of the bandh) doesn’t mean that the union has surrendered or given up the issue.”

“We need to discuss about the issue and pursue a chance to redress the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Dodum also visited the government middle school in Kakoi and assured to work for the betterment of the students.

He contributed 30 pairs of benches and desks for the school.

Student activist Puna Tapha, founder members of the AKSU, several leaders from the AAPSU, the ANSU and the ALSDSU, and branch student unions of the ANSU attended the programme.