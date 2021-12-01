Gov, CM extend Indigenous Faith Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the Indigenous Faith Day.

The governor expressed hope that the celebration of the day would “inspire all to carry forward the indigenous faiths and beliefs cherished from time immemorial and bequeathed to us by our forebears.”

Expressing confidence that the occasion would be an inspiration to all to work with enhanced zeal for all-round development of Arunachal, the governor said: “On this occasion, I join my indigenous faith people and offer prayers to the almighty for his choicest blessings on each one of us.”

The chief minister in his message said, “Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity.” (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)