EO takes stock of electoral roll

ROING, 30 Nov: Election observer (EO) Shashvat Saurabh visited Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday and took stock of the ongoing electoral roll revision programme in the district.

The EO met with the electoral officers and staff of the district and also visited various polling stations in Dambuk assembly constituency and Roing assembly constituency, and cross-checked the electoral records on ground by visiting some houses randomly.

An interactive session with political party leaders was also held in Roing to discuss issues related to electoral registration. (DIPRO)