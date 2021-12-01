APYC slams fire station for delayed response

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) slammed the fire brigade here for its alleged delayed response to a call regarding a fire accident in Abotani Colony here.

The APYC said that a fire broke out in the colony in the wee hours of 30 November. “According to the victim, properties worth crores of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire,” APYC president Tarh Johny said in a release.

He quoted the victim as saying that some properties could have been saved had the fire brigade arrived on time.

The firefighters with fire tender(s) allegedly arrived only after everything had been reduced to ashes.

“According to the victim, the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit,” Johny said.

While handing over some relief items to the affected family, the APYC president urged the state government to provide immediate relief to the victims.

Meanwhile, the youth Congress party leader said that murder cases in the capital city are increasing. He condemned the home department and the minister concerned for their alleged failure to effectively deal with the prevailing situation.