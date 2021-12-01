Fire renders 5 families homeless

RAGA, 30 Nov: Five houses, along with a kirana shop and a granary were reduced to ashes in a major fire accident that occurred in Dugi village in Kamle district on Tuesday morning.

Two persons sustained burn injuries when an LPG cylinder burst, and are receiving treatment at the Boasimla PHC.

Reportedly, the fire started from the house of one Choki Kurung and spread to the adjoining houses. At the time of the incident, Kurung and his family were on their way to the field, and the rest of the families were out of station.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, but electric short-circuit is suspected.

On receipt of information, CO (in-charge) Kina Takka, along with Yukar GPC Yukar Takap rushed to the spot with relief materials. They handed over food items and blankets to the affected families.

Kamle DC Adong Pertin expressed serious concern over the incident – the third such in the district this month – and called upon all to be vigilant and follow all safety measures to avoid such incidents. He directed the DDMO to “immediately conduct awareness programmes on safety and carefulness measures to prevent fire accidents in the district.” (DIPRO)