CRPF constructs passengers’ waiting shed in Tissa

TISSA, 30 Nov: The 36th battalion of the CRPF, under its civic action programme constructed a multipurpose passengers’ waiting shed and installed a potable water tank in Tissa in Longding district.

The shed can also be used as a market shed by the locals to sell vegetables, fruits, etc.

The facilities were inaugurated by DIGP Rajeev Ranjan on 30 November in the presence of the battalion’s Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh, Second-in-Command Bhavesh Choudhary and Deputy Commandant MS Yadav.

Tissa GPC Likhau Wangsa, Pumao-Jeduwa village raja Langwang Wanghom, GPMO Janhawe Wangsu, Senua village GB C Wangfang and villagers of Tissa and Senua attended the function. (DIPRO)