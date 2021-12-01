Mock exercise on earthquake held

KHONSA, 30 Nov: The Tirap District Disaster Management Authority conducted a two-day joint district level mock exercise on earthquake in Khonsa market area on 29 and 30 November, in collaboration with the 12th Bn NDRF, headed by Assistant Commandant SP Sharma.

The NDRF team is in Tirap district as part of the force’s routine district familiarization exercise.

The joint mock exercise began with a tabletop exercise on 29 November in the DC’s office, which was attended by all HoDs, PRI members and bazaar committee members.

Tirap DC Taro Mize expressed gratitude to the NDRF team and advised the public to be “calm and careful during any natural calamities in the locality as they reside in a hilly and landslide-prone zone.” (DIPRO)