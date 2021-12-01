Misra urges elders, scholars to document and interpret age-old rituals

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Nov: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra emphasized on documentation and interpretation of the age-old rituals “duly synthesized by the community elders and the scholars of the indigenous faith.”

She said this while attending a ‘Taamswr Xinnu’, an awareness programme on the essence of indigenous faith and culture, organized by the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) at the Nyedar Namlo in Pachin Colony here on Tuesday.

Misra called upon the indigenous faith practitioners, scholars, activists and propagators to “move the indigenous faith with the march of time for the benefit of the followers.”

“In a good society like that of ours, our elders and indigenous faith scholars must speak up whenever and wherever necessary for the protection and preservation of the indigenous faith,” she said, and suggested conducting periodic classes on folktales, dances, songs and traditional handicrafts for the new generation.

She advised the state’s women to work towards financial independence through traditional works like loin loom weaving, etc, “and contribute towards self-reliant India.”

She also urged the womenfolk to take the initiative in ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour in the society, and to take the Covid vaccine at the earliest.

NNMR president Yapung Dollo also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)