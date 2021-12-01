2020 batch APCS officers’ trg ends

[ Manoj Singh ]

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Nov: The 13-week-long foundation training for the 2020 batch APCS officers concluded at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Finance Secretary YW Ringu advised the officers to be committed to their services and follow the official rules and regulations.

“The people have lots of hope and expectation on you for a change, reformation and better development of the state and welfare of people,” she said.

ATI Director Pate Marik also urged the officers to work with dedication and commitment for the development of the state.

He informed that, out of 57 APCS officers, 54 were able to attend the foundation training.