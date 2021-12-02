RGU student dies

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Mass Communication has mourned the death of Licha Tania, an MA 3rd semester student of the department.

In a message it said that Licha Tania was a gem of a student who will be truly missed by all in the department.

The department has sent a condolence message to the family of the late student expressing its deep sadness at the untimely death of the student.

“With profound grief we convey our deepest condolences to you and your family. We offer our prayers and love during this time of grief. May God bestow courage and grace to your bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss, ” read the condolence message to his father Licha Richo of Lekhi Village, Naharlagun.