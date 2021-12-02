Govt decides not to resume scheduled int’l flights from 15 Dec

NEW DELHI, 1 Dec: The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from 15 December, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the Covid variant Omicron.

Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest move also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 November asked officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions amid concerns over Omicron.

In a circular on Wednesday, DGCA said that in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.

“…an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The watchdog also referred to its circular issued on 26 November, wherein it was decided that scheduled international flights will resume from 15 December.

On 28 November, a day after the prime minister’s directions regarding the easing of international travel curbs, the government had said the decision to resume the services will be reviewed.