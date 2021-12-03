Arunachal participating in world expo in Goa

PANAJI, 2 Dec: A 10-member team of officers and agriculture and horticulture farmers of Arunachal Pradesh is participating in the 18th edition of the ‘Agro + Organic India World Expo’, which started here in Goa on Thursday.

The three-day event will showcase organic agriculture and horticulture produces from all over the country. The expo also aims to boost the country’s food processing sector, which has grown annually at 8.4 percent for the last five years.

Addressing media persons, Arunachal’s Horticulture Director Tage Tatung informed that the event would “promote and help farmers’ groups to understand the market demand for their products.”

Lower Dibang Valley Organic Producers FPCs chairman Gagan Perying informed that his farmers-producers company (FPC) has been doing business with a private party from Mumbai for the last four years “and today, for the first time, I met the owner of the private party in person.” He said that the private party has agreed to “multiple the quantum of the business from the current season.”

The Arunachal team also includes Agriculture Director Anong Lego, APAMB CEO Okit Palling, leading farmers and entrepreneurs, and kiwi growers from different parts of the state.

Various products from Arunachal, such as kiwi wine, ginger wine, fresh kiwi, apples and organic tea are being displayed at the expo.

More than 300 private parties and 200 government agencies from different states and central PSUs are participating in the expo, which was inaugurated by Goa Governor PS Shreedharan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Palling informed in a release.