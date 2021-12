PAKKE-KESSANG, 2 Dec: The 6th State Level Boxing Championship (Youth, Senior Men, Women, Open to All) will be held at the multipurpose hall here from 4 to 7 December.

Meanwhile, Kurung Kumey district has fielded 16 pugilists, comprising nine males and seven females, in the championship. The team is being sponsored by Chief Vigilance Officer Nangram Tapu. Nangram Roman is the team’s coach.