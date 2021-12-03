Central Si-Donyi badminton championship begins

DAPORIJO, 2 Dec: A badminton championship, being organized as part of the Central Si-Donyi celebration, began at Sinyik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The championship will feature men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

The winners and runner-up in every category will be awarded cash prizes along with trophies.

ARCS Larji Rigia has sponsored the shuttlecocks for the entire championship.

Central Si-Donyi Festival Celebration Committee, Daporijo-2022 chairman Dosh Dasi appealed to the participants to play the game in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

He said that the festival could not be celebrated in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “However, the festival will be celebrated in a grand manner in 2022,” he said.

Stating that Si-Donyi is a universal festival, he appealed to all communities to join the celebration.

Dasi said that the festival is celebrated from 4 to 6 January every year for the wellbeing of humankind and for a bumper harvest.

Celebration committee secretary Reri Tago Dulom spoke on the importance of playing sports.

In the opening match, Tade Baring and Abu Tamin defeated Tapik Peya and AN Don in the men’s doubles, while in women’s doubles, Minsi Doyom and Mini Baja defeated the pair of Ade Mara and Adam Doyom.

Upper Subansiri Badminton Association secretary Komkap Dulom, the association’s former president Dr Tajum Dulom, Donyi Polo Centre Namlo president Pucha Dasi and Upper Primary School Headmaster Tapin Konia were present at the inaugural ceremony, informed the sports competitions’ overall in-charge Tara Mara.