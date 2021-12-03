CM dedicates Sumbachu SHP to people

TAWANG, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday dedicated to the people the Sumbachu small hydropower project (SHP) at Zemithang village in Tawang district.

The 2×1.5 mw power station has been built by the state-owned Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL).

Speaking on the sideline of the inaugural ceremony, Khandu said that the project would be a big asset to the civilian population of Zemithang and nearby areas, as well as to the Indian Army positioned in the border.

“While the area is off-grid, power requirements reach the peak during winters. Functioning of this SHP will bring succour to the people. I congratulate HPDCAPL for completion of the project efficiently on time,” he said.

The Sumbachu SHP is the first commissioned project of the HPDCAPL, which endeavours to generate at least 3,000 mw power through small and mini hydropower projects in the state by 2030.

Advocating starting similar projects in other parts of the state, Khandu said that small and standalone hydropower projects are the best solution to power requirements, especially in remote areas which are off the grid, including border outposts.

“I have directed the hydropower department to survey across the state where similar power generating stations can be built. We are committed to provide power supply to every village of the state,” he added.

Khandu also inaugurated the museum-cum-library at the Gorzan Choeten, which is one of the largest stupas in Asia.

Present on the occasions were, among others, advisor to hydropower department Balo Raja, local legislator Jambey Tashi, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig Vijaykumar R Jagtap and Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok. (CM’s PR Cell)