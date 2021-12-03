State level tug-of-war championship underway

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Upper Subansiri beat Leparada 2-0 in the senior women’s category in the opening match of the first Junior-19, Senior and Open State Level Tug of War Championship which began at the Nyokum Lapang ground here on Thursday.

In the senior men’s 640 kg event, Tawang defeated East Kameng 2-0. In the mixed team 4+4 competition, Papum Pare and Lower Siang shared points after the match ended in a tie.

The championship was inaugurated by Home Minister Bamang Felix in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung.