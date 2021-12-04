Consultative meeting on unsung heroes held

PASIGHAT, 3 Nov: The research sub-committee on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday held a consultative meeting with representatives of CBOs, NGOs, clan-based organizations of the Adi community, scholars and intellectuals here in East Siang district, with special focus on recognition of the martyrs and unsung heroes of the Anglo-Abor wars and other heroes of the freedom struggle.

During the meeting, the team’s head Dr Ashan Riddi expressed appreciation “for the inputs and recommendations as part of preliminary materials and documents collections stage from various stakeholders on unsung heroes of the state.”

He sought cooperation from research scholars, writers and intellectuals “in the upcoming field visits.”

The three-member team also includes Drs Tajen Dabi and David Gao. (DIPRO)