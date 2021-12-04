T&H jt director passes away

ZIRO, 3 Dec: Lower Subansiri textile & handicrafts (T&H) joint director Hage Tarang passed away here on 2 December at around 10 am.

Tarang was born to late Hage Buker and Hage Diming in Hari village in 1967. After completing his schooling from the government higher secondary school here,

he earned his BSc degree from JN College, Pasighat, and did his post-graduation in sericulture in Kolkata. He joined government service as an extension officer (sericulture) in Bordumsa, then worked in Changlang, and was promoted to the post of assistant director (sericulture) in Kurung Kumey district.

He was transferred to Ziro in the early part of 2017 and had taken up the charge of the T&H joint director (sericulture) prior to his demise.

Tarang is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter. (DIPRO)