Meeting on vaccination drive held

Many in Doimukh refusing to take vaccine

YUPIA, 3 Dec: The status of the intensive pulse polio immunization (IPPI), the Covid-19 vaccination drive and the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan in Papum Pare district was reviewed during a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunization here on Friday.

During the meeting, DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik made a presentation on the IPPI programme scheduled for 23 January next year, and presented an overview of the Covid-19 vaccination coverage and the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan in the district. She asked the MOs to submit the revised micro plan by 15 December.

Speaking about lack of financial and other logistic support, she sought the district administration’s cooperation in conducting the IPPI and vaccination programmes in the district.

RRT Dr S Mishra suggested strategies for smooth conduct of the vaccination drive.

During the discussion on the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan, the participants expressed concern over the increasing number of people in Doimukh administrative region refusing to take the Covid vaccine, and discussed measures to create awareness through IEC activities, involving PRI leaders and influencers, and other innovative ideas to motivate and encourage the people to get vaccinated.

Doimukh EAC Nikita Panggam and Papum Pare DMO (in-charge) Dr RR Ronya also spoke. (DIPRO)