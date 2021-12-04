Int’l Day of PwDs observed

ZIRO, 3 Dec: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) was observed at the government middle school in Dutta here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Joining the event, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang said, “Being empathic and supportive towards the differently-abled people will help in bringing them to the mainstream. This day should be used to promote awareness on disability issues and to mobilize support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities.”

She advised the students to treat their disabled classmates with utmost respect and consideration. “Inculcating good habits and imbibing a sense of respect for all fellow beings will make you an excellent and successful human being,” she said.

ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami dwelt on the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

This Act makes it unlawful to discriminate against disabled persons in connection with employment and provision of goods, facilities and services. “It also has provision for 3 percent reservation for PwD candidates in employment of disabled persons in employment opportunity,” she informed.

Yami also informed that 87 beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme have been availing pension in Lower Subansiri.

“There may be many more left-outs. It is our duty to identify and facilitate them in submission of forms in the office of the deputy director, ICDS,” she said.

Coordinator for children with special needs, Koj Alo spoke about inclusive education for children with special needs.

“Inclusive education is based on the principle of participation. Inclusive education includes all the children in common educational settings, where they can learn together without any discrimination. It provides opportunities for the students with disabilities for active participation equally,” she said.

“However, lack of special educators, lack of RCI course and discrimination of children in homes and schools have made inclusive education a challenge,” Alo added.

DDSE Tabia Chobin and Dutta North ZPM Koj Yana also spoke.

Prizes for cultural and literary activities conducted at the school to mark the day were also distributed.

The Ziro unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) observed the day at Grace Rehabilitation Centre here.

APWWS unit secretary Dusu Amer donated cash, warm clothes and mats to the inmates of the centre.

In Kurung Kumey, the district administration observed the day in collaboration with the women & child development department and the education department in Koloriang.

Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia called for understanding disability issues and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of PwDs. He encouraged the PwDs to avail the government schemes meant for them in various departments.

ICDS Deputy Director Ringu Kama conducted the event.

Games, sports, cultural and literary competitions among disabled persons and schoolchildren were the highlights of the event. Programmes were also organized in all the circles of the district.

In West Siang district, DC Penga Tato motivated the differently-abled students of the government secondary school in New Market, Aalo to be “competitive in their academic and other spheres of life.” He also encouraged parents to avail the government schemes meant for the differently-abled persons.

DDSE Duken Kato stressed on “proper documentation to avail disabled-oriented provisions under the education department,” and DD (in-charge) Bahi Koyu briefed the gathering on the various schemes implemented by the central and the state governments for the PwDs.

Sports, cultural and literary competitions among disabled students were conducted to mark the day.

In Itanagar, Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home (DNLH) in Senki View and interacted with the inmates.

“The society, the community and the family members play an important role in determining the participative inclusion, on equal terms, of the differently-abled people in social and economic events,” she said, and urged everyone to “focus and resolve on providing sustainable livelihood prospects and opportunities for our brethren who are differently abled.”

As a token of love, Misra assured to supply ration to the living home for a month, and appealed to the people of the state capital to “come forward and appropriately help the NGO.”

DNLH chairman Deepak Nabam also spoke.

In Naharlagun, several people with disabilities from various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region congregated at the residence of Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic Association president Kongo Taku to celebrate the day under the themes ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities’ and ‘Towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid-19 world’.

The day was also observed in East Siang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and other districts of the state. (DIPROs, Raj Bhavan & others)