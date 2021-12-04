Min, MLA flag off ambulance, garbage truck

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Home Minister Bamang Felix and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Friday flagged off an ambulance and a garbage lifting truck for Borum zilla parishad segment from the Borum ground here.

The ambulance was procured by the panchayat members of Borum, while the garbage lifting truck was donated by SMS Smelter Pvt Ltd, Lekhi.

Addressing the gathering, Felix lauded Borum ZPM Tok Tama for undertaking the initiative, and appealed to the people of the zilla segment to cooperate in maintaining the assets created for them.

Underscoring the role of panchayat leaders in transforming rural economy and society into a progressive one, he suggested to the panchayat leaders of the area to “initiate efforts towards converting Borum into a model village,” saying he would provide assistance in this regard.

The minister also urged the panchayat leaders to “inspire, motivate and promote environmental conservation initiatives among the rural masses.”

In response to a memorandum submitted by the ZPM, Felix said he would pursue the matters of installing CCTV cameras in vital locations of Borum and upgrading the health & wellness centre in Nirjuli into a PHC.

Kaso and Papum Pare ZPC Chukhu Bablu also spoke.