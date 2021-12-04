DC visits schools, health centres

BOLENG, 3 Dec: Siang DC Atul Tayeng made surprise visits to the government secondary school in Yembung and the government residential school in Rottung on Friday.

Tayeng advised the teachers to perform their duties efficiently, and urged the schools’ authorities to serve midday meals regularly to the students. He also emphasized on constructing separate toilets for boys and girls.

During his visit to the Yembung PHC and the Rottung health sub-centre, the DC directed the staffs of the PHC and the sub-centre to maintain the official records properly.

“There must be coordination between ASHAs of the village and the medical staff,” said Tayeng, who was accompanied by DDSE (in-charge) Tasong Boko.

Later, the DC visited the Yembung micro hydel to take stock of its power generating capacity. (DIPRO)