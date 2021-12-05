Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held

NOKSA, 4 Dec: Altogether 1,379 villagers from Noksa, Longo, New Tupi, Old Tupi, New Paniduria and Old Paniduria benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp organized by the Tirap district administration at Noksa village on Saturday.

Addressing the villagers, DC Taro Mize urged them to take advantage of the PM’s and the CM’s flagship programmes.

The DC distributed storybooks and pamphlets related to the education department to all the students of the government primary school here, in the presence of DDSE Hortum Loyi.

Mize also issued job cards, birth certificates, death certificates, scheduled tribe certificates, PRCs, agriculture sprayer machines at subsidized rates, free saplings of teak, pine and mekahi, LED bulbs, etc.

Later, the DC and the DDSE visited the Paniduria PHC, where the MO informed them about the lack of electricity and water supply at the PHC. Mize assured to take up the matter with the department concerned.

The DC also inspected the micro hydropower house at Tirathju, and found that the machine for releasing power supply from the powerhouse was not up to the mark. (DIPRO)