ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Arunachal’s promising badminton player Laa Tukum advanced into the quarterfinals of the Bangladesh International Challenge Tournament, 2021, defeating Samuel Lee from Malaysia.

Tukum beat Lee in straight 21-15 and 21-14 sets.

He is all set to play against compatriot and No 1 seed Kartikey Gulshan in the quarterfinal match, informed the Arunachal State Badminton Association.