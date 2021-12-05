Gov conveys Podi Barbi greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has greeted the people of the state, particularly the Ramo, Pailibo and Bokar people of the Adi community, on the occasion of Podi Barbi festival.

Expressing hope that the festivity would usher in happiness, good harvest and prosperity in the society, the governor in his message said that festivals are important vehicles to carry forward the cultural assets of the folds.

“On the occasion of Podi Barbi, I offer my prayers to almighty Donyi Polo for peace and prosperity for everyone,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)