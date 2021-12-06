Arunachal’s MMA team wins 5 medals in nat’l event

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Arunachal’s mixed martial arts (MMA) team won five medals in the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s Open National MMA Championship, 2021, which was held from 3-5 December at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Laki Weshi Sangno won the gold medal in the strawweight category and the bronze medal in the striking category. Sangno beat Kishor BK in the final to win the gold medal.

Diyo Rimo and Tor Perme won the silver medals in the

bantamweight striking category and the bantam category, respectively, and Nisham Sonam won the bronze medal in the bantamweight category.

The championship was held for selection of players for the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts’ Asian Championship, 2022. Arunachal’s MMA fighters represented the Abrasumente Academy in Itanagar, headed by coach Higio Tarak.