CM assures of budgetary support for promotion of games & sports

PASIGHAT, 5 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced that budgetary support will be accorded to promote and conduct games and sports events, saying that he believes that games and sports shape the character of the youths, besides keeping them away from vices like drug abuse.

Attending the closing ceremony of the ‘Adi Sports Fest-2021’ here in East Siang district, Khandu commended the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) for the “unique” initiative.

“I congratulate the ABK Youth Wing for coming up with the concept of a sports festival and successfully conducting it in a grand manner,” he said.

Terming games and sports an integral part of life, Khandu said that all community-based organizations, “especially the youth wings,” should follow what the ABK has started, in their own ways.

He said that the state government will from its next budget keep sufficient funds for conducting such events across the state.

“We have immensely talented youths. We are committed to produce sportspersons who can compete at the top level, and the sports department has been tasked to chalk out a roadmap,” he informed.

Khandu also lauded the theme of the sports festival, ‘Say no to drugs’, and said that sports have the potential to keep youths away from drugs.

Asserting that the state government is committed in its fight against drug abuse, Khandu, however, said that the government alone cannot fight against the vice and win it.

“Without active support and cooperation from all sections of the society, government alone cannot win this war against drug abuse,” he said, and welcomed the ABKYW’s “small but strong message” against drug abuse through the theme of the festival.

The CM also commended the ABK Women’s Wing (ABKWW), which has been on the forefront of the war against drug abuse in Adi-inhabited areas.

“Today’s youths are tomorrow’s leaders who will run the state. We have to nurture them with care and show them a proper path, away from vices like drug abuse,” he said.

Referring to de-addiction centres, including the one in Pasighat, Khandu admitted the need to overhaul their infrastructure with proper facilities for the inmates. He assured that the infrastructure of these de-addiction centres will be improved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Khandu informed that, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Siang River Festival will be organized at Pasighat on 19 December.

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, who also attended the closing ceremony, called for multipronged efforts to curb the drug menace, and urged panchayat leaders, GBs and members of village committees to play a proactive role in this respect.

He also lauded the tireless work of the ABKWW in curbing the drug menace.

ABKYW president Joluk Minung requested for upgrading the drug rehabilitation centre here.

Earlier, ABK president Getom Borang spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the ABKWW and the ABKYW to combat the drug menace, and said that “promotion of education and sports is one of the key focus areas of the ABK.”

Borang sought the government’s support in channelling the energy and potentials of the youths “through sports and education.”

About 600 sportspersons from across the Adi belt participated in the fest.

The final match of the men’s football event was won by East Pasighat assembly constituency (AC) after defeating Mechukha AC by 3-1 goals.

Mebo AC of East Siang defeated Dambuk AC of Lower Dibang Valley in the final of the tug-of-war competition.

Mechukha AC won the final match of the women’s football event after defeating Mebo AC.

East Siang lifted the overall champion’s trophy.

The occasion was also marked by felicitation of Adi sportspersons Kaling Palon (karate) and Jote Mane and Yabang Tali (athletics) for bringing laurels to the state.

The closing ceremony was attended also by Health Minister Alo Libang, legislators Zignu Namchoom, Kaling Moyong, Gum Tayeng, Lombo Tayeng, Ojing Tasing, Talem Taboh and Kanggong Taku, along with leaders of the ABK, and others. (CM’s PR Cell & DIPRO)