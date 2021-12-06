Radon geo-station installed at AUS

NAMSAI, 5 Dec: A radon geo-station developed indigenously by Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was installed at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Sunday under the BARC’s Indian Network for Detection of Radon Anomalies (INDRA) project.

This is the first-of-its-kind geo-station to be installed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The radon geo-station will be instrumental in obtaining early signatures related to seismic activity in the regions of eastern Arunachal, in Longding, Tirap, Changlang, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, East Siang, Upper Siang and Siang districts, besides 12 districts of Assam and four districts of Nagaland, the AUS informed in a release.

Under the INDRA project, the BARC will install three more radon geo-stations in Arunachal.

The geo-station at the AUS will monitor seismological activities in the region and prepare database for advanced seismological research.

“This solar-powered standalone geo-station will transmit radon data directly to the central station at BARC. AUS faculty members will monitor the data regularly,” said the university’s science & technology director Dr Rani Jha.