APYC demands HM’s resignation

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded that Home Minister Bamang Felix resign for allegedly failing to ensure safety and security for the people of the state.

Expressing shock over the murder of brothers Toko Riyam and Toko Ratam, the APYC said that the state government, “especially the home department, has failed to safeguard the people of the state.”

It said that the capital region has witnessed many cases of murder, which it said “shows the inefficiency of the state government and the minister concerned.”

The APYC offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Nyishi Ethnic Students of Arunachal (NESA) also vehemently condemned the double murder that reportedly took place on 30 November in Assam.

Saying that the lives of two young and innocent brothers were cut short by criminals, the NESA appealed to the police and the investigating authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice without any delay.

It also demanded that the culprit(s) apprehended in connection with the case should not be granted bail under any circumstances.

The students’ organization expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength on the family to cope with the tragedy.