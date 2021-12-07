50th death anniv of martyr Mihin Bagang observed

ZIRO, 6 Dec: The Apatani Youth Association (AYA) observed the 50th death anniversary of martyr Mihin Bagang in a befitting manner here in Lower Subansiri district on 6 December.

Born to late Mihin Lalin and late Mihin Riza of Tajang village, Bagang was commissioned as a sepoy in the 5th Assam Regiment on 15 October, 1966 at Happy Valley, Shillong. In 1971, Bagang was posted at Chhamb sector of Jammu & Kashmir as an infantry soldier and later the same year, he made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. He was 24 years old at the time. The AYA observes 6 December as its raising day to commemorate the sacrifice made by Bagang for the nation.

Attending the event, Home Minister Bamang Felix lauded the AYA “for keeping alive the memory of late Bagang as an inspiration to the younger generations.”

Acknowledging that he himself wasn’t aware of late Bagang’s sacrifice, the minister suggested to local MLA and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who was also present, to ensure that late Bagang’s sacrifice is recognized and his surviving family members are felicitated during the forthcoming celebrations to mark the 50th year of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh.

Felix also lauded the AYA “for undertaking efforts to rejuvenate the Kley river” and assured to provide funds for the initiative, “even if it has to come out from my own salary.”

The home minister also called for coordinated efforts by every section of the society against the drug menace and for environmental conservation. “Unless united efforts are made in this front, it cannot be overcome,” he said.

Earlier, Felix paid floral tribute to the portrait of late Bagang at the Late Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School in Hapoli.

Miss Arunachal 2019 Roshni Dada also spoke at the event. She appealed to the youths to be “visionary” and advised them against limiting their potential to one field. She also urged the youths to not cave in to peer pressure and indulge in drug addiction.

Taki advised the AYA to continue its efforts against drug abuse among youths, stating that “even if it succeeds in convincing a few youths, it is a success.”

Among others, Kamle ZPC Biri Shanti Nido and Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora attended the event. (HM’s PR Cell)