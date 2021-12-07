Siang DCC enforces 12-hr dist bandh

Staff Reporter

BOLENG, 6 Dec: The Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) enforced a 12-hour district bandh on Monday, demanding early restoration of NH 13 at Lelek, near Rottung village in Kebang circle, and in protest against the abnormal hikes in fuel and cooking gas prices.

DCC president Tagum Sitang claimed in a handwritten press release that people from all walks of life, including the business and the farming communities, wholeheartedly supported the bandh.

“The district bandh was necessitated due to the delay strategy of the concerned department and the state government in restoring the said stretch of road,” Sitang said, and requested the state government to “initiate immediate action

to restore the important road connecting several districts.”

DCC spokesperson Napi Darang said that “it has been more than six months since the above section of the road was washed away on 26 June, but to date no action has been taken to restore the road, thereby causing untold suffering to commuters using the highway to reach various destinations.”

The DCC has served a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to address the plight of the people, and threatened to launch a second phase of agitation if its demand is not met.