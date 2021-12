ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) here on Monday introduced daily bus service to and from Lilabari airport in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The 15-seater bus will leave here for Lilabari at 2 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and at 5 am on the remaining days. It will leave Lilabari for Itanagar at 2 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and at 8:15 am on all other days.

The bus fare has been fixed at Rs 130. (DIPRO)