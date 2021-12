BOMDILA, 6 Dec: The West Kameng district BJP unit held a meeting at the circuit house here on Monday.

Addressing the party workers, West Kameng district in-charge Amit Lamnio advised them to create awareness among the people regarding central and state government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, etc.

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, former minister Japu Deru and district BJP president Yeshi Yamchodu also spoke.