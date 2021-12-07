Dr Ambedkar remembered on 65th death anniv

PASIGHAT, 6 Dec: Rich tributes were paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary during a programme organized by the East Siang district administration, in collaboration with the Pasighat Buddhist Society, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawaharlal Nehru College Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhary shed light on the contribution of the chief architect of the Constitution of India in terms of economic and social justice, equality, liberty and dignity for every citizen, and special safeguards for the socially and economically backward and minority communities.

“Dr Ambedkar devoted his life to the uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society,” he said.

DACO Augusti Jamoh highlighted the Dr Ambedkar Medical Aid Scheme, the Dr Ambedkar National Relief Scheme for SC Victims of Atrocities, the Dr Ambedkar Merit Award for Secondary Examination, the Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-caste Marriage, the DAF National Essay Competition Scheme, etc.

Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang was also present. (DIPRO)