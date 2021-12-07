Gov extends Armed  Forces Flag Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the members of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, and expressed hope that the day would further reinforce the goodwill of the people of the country towards the armed forces personnel.

“Our men in uniform have been courageously fighting for the defence of the nation and many of them have made the supreme sacrifice since our independence. It is for honouring their gallantry that we observe 7 December as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country,” Mishra said in a message.

“On this day, I appeal to my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to express our appreciation for the patriotism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)