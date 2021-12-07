Sensitization prog on Sakhi scheme held

KOLORIANG, 6 Dec: The Kurung Kumey district one-stop centre (OSC) organized an ‘awareness-cum-sensitization programme’ on the Sakhi OSC scheme here on Monday.

The programme was attended by over 50 participants, including ICDS DD Ringu Kama, Koloriang APWWS unit secretary Chello Yape Chera, members of the ARLM and SHGs, anganwadi workers, panchayat members and GBs.

Addressing the participants, Kama highlighted the importance of OSCs in empowering women, and the integrated role of OSCs in curbing violence against women. He stressed on creating awareness among women about the existence of the OSC in the district, “so that victimized one can use the opportunity to resolve their suffering.”

OSC centre administrator Tako Naniya spoke about the functions and services of the OSC, and assured that confidentiality will be maintained for those who approach the centre for counselling on women-related violence.

APWWS unit secretary Chera advised women to “avoid court kachery by maintaining decentness in their character and avoid any means of gambling.” She assured that the APWWS would provide full cooperation in resolving women-related issues in the district. (DIPRO)