Si-Niong FC, Sinyik Brothers win matches in Si-Donyi football tourney

DAPORIJO, 6 Dec: Si-Niong FC defeated JMB FC 4-0 in a day-two match of the Si-Donyi Football Championship Trophy Tournament played at the Rijo outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

Karling Papa scored a hat-trick of goals for the winning team, while Madit Jitu netted one.

In another match played on the day, Sinyik Brothers beat BBFC 12-0. Tania Mra scored five goals, while Kulen Raji and Posok Gumja scored three and two goals, respectively. Tabom Kodak and Mayur Karna also scored a goal each for the winning team to complete the drubbing of BBFC, informed the organizing committee.