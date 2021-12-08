GBs’ assn seeks enhancement of honorarium

[ Manoj Singh ]

KARSINGSA, 7 Dec: The All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Bura/Gaon Buri Welfare Association has appealed to the state government to enhance their honorarium.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the association’s president Gichik Lalin said that various issues, including enhancement of honorarium of the GBs, were discussed during a two-day meeting of the association.

“During the meeting, the members felt the need for enhancing the honorarium in view of cost escalation of all essential items, and providing pension to the retired GBs,” he said.

Lalin further said that the GBs need orientation and training programmes in order to be equipped to become more efficient.

He also appealed to the state government to provide necessary support and infrastructure to the GB association.

The 22-member executive body of the association also pledged to work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people, with active support of the government.