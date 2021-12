NAHARLAGUN, 7 Dec: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court will remain closed from 24 to 31 December on account of winter vacation.

While the office of the court will function on 27, 28 and 29 December, it will remain closed on 24, 30 and 31 December, according to a court notification.

“However, limitation will not run during the vacation,” it said.