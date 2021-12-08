Dist level Subroto Cup, kho-kho c’ships begin

KHONSA, 7 Dec: The district level Subroto Cup Football Tournament and Kho-Kho Championship for U-17 boys and girls began at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Government secondary school (GSS) Kapu won the inaugural football match, beating GSS Upper Kolam by 2-1 goals in the boys’ section.

The second match was also won by the girls’ team from GSS Kapu, defeating GSS Thinsa 3-0.

Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi, who kicked off both the events, said that the Subroto Cup Football Tournament is a prestigious international inter-school tournament. “Named after India’s first chief of air staff, Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, the tournament started in 1960 and since then it has been conducted every year,” Loyi said.

The DDSE said that the tournament is a good platform for the young players to showcase their football skills and talents. He advised the players to take up sports sincerely and grab the job quota reserved for talented sportspersons by becoming good players in their chosen sports. (DIPRO)