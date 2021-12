Vishal Dutta, Ayang Badu and Apeng Apum won the first, second and third place, respectively, in a district level declamation contest on ‘Patriotism and nation-building’, conducted by the Anini unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing on Wednesday. – Karyir Riba