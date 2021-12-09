CS interacts with DCs to test VSATs

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Wednesday held a videoconference with the DCs of Pakke-Kessang, Shi-Yomi and Kamle districts to test the BSNL VSAT systems which were recently installed there.

While the videoconference went without any signal glitch, it is feared that certain weather conditions may hamper the signal quality of the VSATs.

The CS directed the IT department and the telecom service and infrastructure providers to “explore better technologies which can enhance the signal quality of the VSATs.”

VSATs will be installed in 882 locations to ensure last mile connectivity even in the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh. More than 50 percent of the VSATS have been installed in various locations across the state, including at government schools and health facilities.

IT Secretary Anirudh S Singh, IT Special Secretary Shashvat Saurabh, BSNL Senior GM Dilip Siram, and representatives of the TCIL took part in the videoconference. (CS’s PR Cell)