YINGKIONG, 8 Dec: The women cadre of the BRO’s Project Brahmank created history on Wednesday by de-launching a 50 feet long unused Bailey bridge on the Ditte Dimme-Migging road in Upper Siang district.

In a daylong operation, a team of 20 women engineers, supervisors and workers, led by BRO Commanding Officer EE (Civil) Obing Taki and Platoon Commander Capt Sania of the 105 RCC/761 BRTF de-launched the bridge.

The work was executed under ‘Operation De-launch’ taken up by Project Brahmank.