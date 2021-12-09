CIC interacts with students, teachers

KYIDPHEL, 8 Dec: Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Rinchen Dorjee interacted with the students and teachers of the VKV here in Tawang district on Wednesday, in a function organized by the Losel Nyinje Charitable Society (LNCS).

The CIC also visited the government residential school in Sazo and interacted with the students, and later held a meeting with the officials of the Lungla ADC office.

During the interactions, the CIC gave information on the Right to Information Act, its implementation, and other constitutional provisions and fundamental rights of the citizens of India.

Earlier, on 5 December, Dorjee had interacted with representatives of NGOs, students, and members of the LNCS. (DIPRO)