SLEC approves estimated Rs 54.94 cr for Dudunghar rurban cluster

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) has approved an estimated investment of Rs 54.94 crores for the Dudunghar rurban cluster in Tawang district under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission.

Chairing a meeting of the SLEC here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar called for developing the Dudunghar cluster into “a cluster of rurban villages that preserve and nurture the essence of rural community life, with focus on equity and inclusiveness, without compromising with the facilities perceived to be essentially urban in nature.”

The CS directed the nodal agency, the RD department, to ensure that economic activities become the central focus in all the four tribal rurban clusters, including Dudunghar. The SLEC has already approved the DPRs for the Tuting, Nafra and Richukrong tribal clusters.

Kumar advocated incorporating “local architectural design and materials in the buildings to promote the aesthetic of the region.”

The ownership of the assets constructed may be given to the local groups, or SHGs, or the community to enhance sustainability, he said.

The detailed project report presented by RD Secretary Amarnath Talwade, with six components – tourism promotion; agri-services and processing and allied activities; skill development; road connectivity; piped water supply; and sanitation – was approved with partial modification.

WCD Commissioner Padmini Singla, UD Secretary Mitali Namchoom, RD Director Kego Jilen and others were present at the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)