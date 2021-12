ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Kra Daadi’s men’s and women’s teams with nine gold, one silver and five bronze medals emerged the overall champion in the 6th State Level Boxing Championship, which ended in Pakke-Kessang on 7 December.

Heli Tana of Pakke-Kessang was adjudged the best boxer in the men’s category, while Kra Daadi’s Yaro Maying won the best boxer’s title in the women’s section, informed AABA secretary (administration) Dari Laknia.